Andrade El Idolo to make WWE return and join forces with SmackDown star? Looking at the chances

Andrade El Idolo is a free agent. The former WWE SmackDown Superstar departed AEW after the Worlds End pay-per-view event. Tony Khan confirmed during the post-show scrum both parties have mutually decided to part ways.

Word on the internet is that the former Andrade “Cien” Almas could be back in WWE after a stint with AEW. The former NXT Champion might return to the blue brand and join forces with a top heel. The superstar in question is none other than Santos Escobar.

It is possible Andrade El Idolo could form an alliance with Santos Escobar’s Legado World Order on WWE SmackDown in the new year. Andrade had a series of fantastic matches against Rey Mysterio during their time together in the Stamford-based promotion.

Plus, he has a history with Los Lotharios on Monday Night RAW. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo were revealed as Escobar’s lackeys two weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. The duo helped Escobar defeat Bobby Lashley in the United States Title contender tournament semi-final.

The Legado leader will take on Kevin Owens in the tournament final on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution Friday, January 5. Fans can check out the events advertised as part of WWE New Year’s Knockout Week here.

When was Andrade El Idolo’s last match on WWE SmackDown?

Andrade El Idolo last competed on WWE SmackDown in 2019. He lost to The Miz in their singles match on the September 19 episode of the blue brand. Andrade was moved to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2019 draft lottery.

He made a convincing entry with a win over Mustafa Ali. He’d pick up a feud with Humberto Carrillo in November. Andrade would kick off his 2020 by defeating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship on the January 6 episode of RAW.

He later dropped the title to Apollo Crews on the May 25, 2020 episode of the red brand. Andrade was eventually released in March 2021 after he'd requested for the same. Fans might have to wait to see Andrade's potential return to WWE.

