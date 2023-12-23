Has WWE introduced a new premium live event for January 2024? What we know so far

WWE seems to have a packed schedule for January 2024. The sports entertainment juggernaut will kick off New Year festivities with RAW: Day 1 television special one week from Monday. Recently, Triple H dropped a post on X (formerly Twitter) about a week full of action.

Fans might be wondering if The Game has introduced a new premium live event in addition to the Royal Rumble for next month. To answer the question, no. WWE’s schedule for the first week of January 2024 consists of special editions of RAW, NXT and SmackDown, as well as several digital media-exclusive events.

Here’s the timeline of the events/shows slated for the first week of January 2024:

RAW: Day 1 (Monday)

NXT: New Year’s Evil (Tuesday)

Best of The Bump 2023

The Best of 2023 PLEs

WWE 2024 Preview Special

SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution (Friday)

Check out Triple H's full announcement below:

It’s worth mentioning that Day 1 and New Year’s Revolution used to be PLEs under the Vince McMahon regime, but Triple H turned them into television specials after he took over the reins of the creative.

What’s on tap for WWE RAW: Day 1?

The January 1, 2024, edition of the red brand is titled RAW: Day 1. The show will feature multiple title matches in addition to singles and tag team affairs. Also expected are appearances from superstars such as CM Punk, Jey Uso, and the remaining members of The Judgment Day. Fans can check out the line-up announced so far for the show below:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – World Heavyweight Title Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s World Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.