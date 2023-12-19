What is WWE Day 1?

WWE Day 1 is scheduled to take place two weeks from tonight. The company has thus far announced four huge matches for the event. Seth Rollins versus Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship is one of the matches advertised for the show.

For those unaware, WWE Day 1 is the New Year’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Day 1 used to be a Premium Live Event before Triple H took over and changed into a television special. The last and only Day 1 PLE took place on January 1, 2022, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The card featured four championship matches as well as two singles matches that featured Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) taking on The Miz and Drew McIntyre scoring a win over former WWE star Madcap Moss.

In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeated then-champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley to win the WWE title in a fatal five-way. The Beast would drop the title to The All Mighty at the 2022 Royal Rumble only to regain it at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Where will WWE Day 1 take place?

The WWE Day 1 special edition of Monday Night RAW will go down at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

The show will see two title matches, a singles match between Becky Lynch and former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax and a tag team match between Shayna Baszler-Zoey Stark and Natalya-Tegan Nox.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship in the second title match for the show. It is worth mentioning that WWE doesn’t have televised events or live shows on their schedule during the Christmas Holidays.

The company will resume the live events with its upcoming Holiday Live Tour in Madison Square Garden. The show is set to feature CM Punk’s in-ring return as he takes on Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

Below is the line-up for the WWE Holiday Tour of MSG:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Grudge Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Bull Rope Match

CM Punk vs. “Dirty” Dom Mysterio

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

