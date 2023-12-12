Is WWE Day 1 2024 a Premium Live Event?

Over the last few months, WWE has hosted some great events. While their weekly shows have done well, the Stamford-based promotion has also produced some of the best Premium Live Events. Naturally, this has delighted fans around the world, and they are excited to see more.

With 2023 coming to an end, fans are already looking at what's in store for next year. While the company will have some great events planned in 2024, they will kick the year off with an episode of Day 1 on January 1, 2024. Since this announcement, many have been wondering if this is a PLE.

The answer to such a question would be no. Day 1 2024 is not a Premium Live Event. Instead, it's a special edition of RAW, which is set to take place on the first day of 2024. Regardless of whether the event is a PLE or not, fans can expect a good show.

With regards to a Premium Live Event, the promotion has nothing scheduled for this year. WWE's next PLE will take place on January 27, 2024, when the promotion hosts the Royal Rumble from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, United States of America.

Big title match announced for WWE Day 1 2024

As mentioned above, WWE won't leave any stone unturned to make Day 1 2024 a successful show. After all, this will be the first edition of RAW next year, and the promotion would like to kick-start things with a bang. Hence, they also announced a title match for the show.

During the latest edition of RAW, Adam Pearce announced backstage that Seth Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on WWE Day 1 2024.

Pearce granting McIntyre a title shot will be a huge relief for the Scotsman, who has been gearing up for this opportunity since he lost to Rollins at Crown Jewel. The upcoming title match will be a great opportunity for McIntyre to win a World Championship and finally end his frustration.

He also has the momentum to do so, as he registered great wins over Sami Zayn and Jey Uso on the last two editions of RAW.

Hence, on Day 1, it will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre can get past Seth Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

