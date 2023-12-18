WWE to televise major event for CM Punk's in-ring return? Chances of it happening

CM Punk has shattered multiple WWE records and he’s yet to have his first wrestling match for the company in 10 years. The Straight Edge Superstar is set to make his in-ring return against Dominik Mysterio at the December 26 live event in Madison Square Garden.

Fans might be wondering if WWE will broadcast their house show from MSG because that will be Punk’s first time wrestling in a WWE ring in nearly a decade. That doesn’t seem to be the case because house shows aren’t usually aired.

That being said, the wrestling promotion will most probably post clips from the event on their social media handles. Madison Square Garden is considered the Mecca of professional wrestling because of the huge events the iconic venue has held over the years.

Check out the line-up WWE has announced for their Live Holiday Tour (via msg.com):

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Grudge Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Bull Rope Match

CM Punk vs. “Dirty” Dom Mysterio

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Plus, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, and Omos will be in action.

When is CM Punk’s first WWE Premium Live Event match?

CM Punk will make his PLE in-ring return at the 2024 Royal Rumble Match. The Second City Saint’s last WWE PLE match took place at the 2014 Royal Rumble. Punk entered at number one in the men’s rumble, but failed to win it.

It is worth noting that Cody Rhodes is the second confirmed entrant so far in the Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare made the blockbuster announcement several weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. Rhodes is the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Match.

It remains to be seen if WWE will announce new matches for the PLE on the red brand tomorrow night.