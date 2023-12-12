WWE officially announces Day 1 event; but it has a twist

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that the Day 1 event will return next year, but not as a Premium Live Event.

The event debuted on January 1, 2022, and it was headlined by a fatal 5-way match involving Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. The bout was won by The Beast Incarnate, who dethroned The New Day member to walk out with the title.

He was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but the match was canceled after The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19. This resulted in Lesnar being added to the WWE Title match.

Day 1 was scheduled to take place this year as well on New Year's Day eleven months ago, but it was seemingly canceled because of WWE's streaming partner, Peacock. The Sunday Night Football game was set to air on the same day by NBC, which meant WWE had to scrap the show.

On RAW this week, it was announced that Day will be revived. Adam Pearce revealed during a backstage segment that Drew McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Day 1 episode of RAW. This means it'll be a special edition of RAW and not a Premium Live Event.

