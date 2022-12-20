Why did WWE Day 1 2023 get cancelled?

WWE Day 1 kicked off 2022 as the opening premium live event of the year. It was a great show with some top matches, with fans hailing it as a good pit stop before the Royal Rumble.

However, 2023's premium live event schedule will kick off with the 2023 Royal Rumble. There is no place on the calendar for WWE Day 1 this time around, which is surprising, considering it was heavily advertised. It even had a Brock Lesnar appearance and match teased.

Naturally, fans want to know why the show was binned from the 2023 schedule. If you are part of this group, read on to find out why.

According to reports, WWE Day 1 was set to return to the State Farm Arena on New Year's day. However, it was seemingly canceled because of WWE's streaming partner, Peacock.

The broadcasters had a Sunday Night Football game scheduled on the same day of the event to be televised by NBC, which meant WWE had to pull out of the proceedings.

The company seemed to confirm the show's cancelation during Survivor Series WarGames on November 26. Royal Rumble was promoted as the first premium live event of 2023.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Los Angeles Rams play the Denver Broncos this weekend! Don't lose out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

.

What happened on the main event of WWE Day 1?

WWE Day 1 debuted on New Year's Day in 2022. It was a great show with plenty of action. Fans were treated to seven matches on the night, including a mega Fatal 5-Way match for the WWE Championship.

The aforementioned match was the main event of the show, one in which Big E defended his WWE Title against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar. It was an eight-minute melee that saw plenty of hard-hitting moves, big shots, and a title change.

Lesnar was the one who emerged victorious on the night. After failing to deal with Lashley and getting taken out of the match at one point, he returned to destroy everyone in his path. The Beast hit F5s on Rollins, Owens, and E but was caught out by a huge Spear by The All Mighty that resulted in a two-count.

The latter targeted Lesnar and put him in the Hurt Lock, but the champion broke it up. He attempted a Big Ending on the vulnerable Conqueror, but he reversed it into an F5 and scored the three-count to win the WWE Championship.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes