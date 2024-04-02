Could Dominik Mysterio's recent actions get him kicked out of The Judgment Day? Analyzing potential replacement

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has recently gotten involved in more fights than the ones he already had as a member of The Judgment Day. Dirty Dom will team up with Santos Escobar to take on Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee at WrestleMania XL. It will be the second year in a row that the father and son duo will clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Still, Dirty Dom's recent actions have created tension inside The Judgment Day, as he appears to work closely with Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma heading into WrestleMania XL.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest called Mysterio out after the latter invited Escobar and the Legado Del Fantasma to the locker room without prior notice.

This tension could be a hint that Dominik Mysterio could be on his way out of The Judgment Day, especially if he joins Legado Del Fantasma for good. In this case, Dirty Dom's replacement will be none other than Andrade, who made a surprise appearance during the segment and met with the Legado Del Fantasma and The Judgment Day.

WWE Superstar Andrade could join The Judgment Day and replace Dominik Mysterio

Since making his return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Andrade appears to have no clear direction. Thus, joining The Judgment Day would help him figure things out on Monday Night RAW and cement himself as a top star.

Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day have already approached the Mexican wrestler to convince him to join the faction.

Dominik Mysterio has urged The Judgment Day to recruit Andrade

It appears that Dominik Mysterio has his sights set on Andrade and has already urged The Judgment Day to recruit him. This could be an indication that Mysterio will either soon leave the faction or he plans to take a bigger role next to Rhea Ripley.

Amid the recent tension, though, the former is a more likely scenario, especially if Dirty Dom continues his collaboration with the Legado Del Fantasma and Santos Escobar.

Andrade will join The Judgment Day under one condition only

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day made an offer to Andrade to join the faction, but under one condition: to take out Ricochet.

The Future of Flight has become a problem for the faction lately, as he defeated JD McDonagh last week. Andrade and Ricochet will be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will take place on SmackDown this Friday.

