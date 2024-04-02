Night 1 and Night 2 match card for WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 takes place this weekend in Philadelphia, and the match card for Night 1 and Night 2 has been announced. Both nights will feature great matches, with the latter being headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

On Night 1, representing Monday Night RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will take on Becky Lynch, while Jey Uso (now on RAW) will face Jimmy Uso (SmackDown) in a Brother vs. Brother match.

Also on Night 1, representing SmackDown, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi will team up to battle Damage Control. Also from SmackDown, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee will fight Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Meanwhile, Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn (both from RAW), while a Six-Pack Ladder Match will see reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day take on #DIY, The New Day, Awesome Truth, Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, and New Catch Republic.

Night 1 will come to an end with the main event, where Roman Reigns and The Rock take on Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a tag team match, the outcome of which will determine the stipulation for Reigns vs. Rhodes on Night 2.

WWE WrestleMania 40 will continue on Sunday with more exciting matches, featuring the clash between Women's Champion IYO Sky and Bayley (both on SmackDown), the tag team match between The Pride and Final Testament (Philadelphia Street Fight), and the match between SmackDown Superstars LA Knight and AJ Styles.

The Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship between SmackDown's Logan Paul (c), Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton is expected to steal the spotlight, while Night 2 will be capped off with Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and, finally, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Rock turns down Seth Rollins' challenge for 1-on-1 match at the final RAW before WrestleMania 40

The final Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 40 opened with a segment featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and Seth Rollins. Rollins challenged The Rock to a match for the main event of the show, but The Great One refused. Instead, it was Solo Sikoa who stepped up and made the challenge, which The Architect accepted.

It appears that The Rock is dealing with some kind of an injury, so it makes sense for the company to protect him heading into WWE WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns says he could retire if he loses to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is preparing for an explosive showdown with Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 40. The Universal Champion hinted at the possibility of retiring if he loses to The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows:

"You guys better cherish these moments cause once I lose the WWE Undisputed championship, I’m calling it quits," Reigns said on the latest episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends.

Reigns, who faced Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 as well, has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 30, 2020.

Solo Sikoa could play a key role for The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania 40

Solo Sikoa is not currently scheduled for a match at WWE WrestleMania 40, but he will be busy this week. He will first take on Seth Rollins on RAW and will then face Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown.

This will be an opportunity for Sikoa to showcase his potential, as he has no clear path at the moment. It may also allow him to get more involved in the rivalry between Rollins, Rhodes, and Jey Uso against The Rock, Reigns, and Jimmy Uso.

With that in mind, we should expect that Solo Sikoa could play a key role on both Night 1 and Night 2, as The Bloodline will look to dominate both matches.