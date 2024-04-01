29-year-old WWE Superstar issues warning to Randy Orton

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has issued a warning to 14-time World Champion Randy Orton ahead of their showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals this weekend.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Maverick attacked Kevin Owens, which allowed Pretty Deadly to secure a win over the team of the Canadian Superstar and Randy Orton. After losing the contest, the two veteran performers chased Paul out of the arena.

Logan Paul recently took to X/Twitter to send a warning message to The Viper on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

"Happy birthday @RandyOrton I’m gonna kick your a** !" he wrote.

You can check out Logan Paul's X post by clicking here. The 29-year-old reshared the following Instagram update posted by John Cena earlier today:

Logan Paul won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel after defeating Rey Mysterio in a controversial finish. He is set to defend his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows this weekend.

Randy Orton speaks about his insane body transformation

The Viper returned to WWE at the 2023 edition of Survivor Series: WarGames after 18 months of hiatus due to injury. Upon his return, the 44-year-old appeared to be in the best physical shape of his professional wrestling career.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Orton opened up about his insane body transformation. The former WWE Champion revealed how a change in diet aided his transformation.

"I had the surgery, things were going well, and I changed my diet—and I started packing on a few pounds. About six months post-surgery, I was able to do things in the gym that I hadn’t been able to do my entire 30s. I was able to start working on my glutes, my hamstrings, and my lower back, and I had no pain. Man, I went from 240 pounds to 280. I’m 275 right now, and I feel fu**ing fantastic! I feel like I was meant to be this heavy my whole life, but my frame wasn’t able to sustain it until this fusion," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Randy Orton seems to be enjoying his current in-ring character. It remains to be seen if he can cap off his return to WWE with a title win at WrestleMania XL.

