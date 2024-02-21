Randy Orton opens up on his insane body transformation

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently opened up about his insane body transformation post-spinal fusion surgery.

The 43-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames after 18 months of hiatus due to injury. Upon his return, The Viper appeared to be in the best physical shape of his career.

During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Randy Orton opened up about his insane body transformation. The Apex Predator revealed the surgery helped him hit the gym without experiencing any pain. It helped the veteran performer put on some weight:

"I had the surgery, things were going well, and I changed my diet–and I started packing on a few pounds. About six months post-surgery, I was able to do things in the gym that I hadn’t been able to do my entire 30s. I was able to start working on my glutes and my hamstrings and my lower back, and I had no pain. Man, I went from 240 pounds to 280. I’m 275 right now, and I feel fu**ing fantastic. I feel like I was meant to be this weight my whole life, but my frame wasn’t able to sustain it until this fusion," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on Randy Orton and AJ Styles' body transformation

Randy Orton and AJ Styles made their in-ring returns towards the end of 2023 while looking in the best physical shape of their respective careers. It led to fans speculating about the use of PEDs by the two.

However, speaking on his Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist dismissed such speculations. The former World Champion stated he believed the two had not taken any steroids:

"These guys are looking really strong lately. I know they have a wellness policy, so I don’t know. I don’t think they are taking any type of steroids, but it just looks like, 'Wow.' Randy looked incredible. He’s got to weigh all of the two 275s that he claims he weighs. Now that that’s what they said is his listing. And if he is 275 men, he is jacked. I mean that that kid looked like I saw him in the background with AJ. There was a shot of him showing his side profile. And Randy was in the back with all these abs and just jacked," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Angle further stated:

"And I was like, wow, these two guys are like the poster boys for you do not take steroids. No, listen, I don’t think they are. They’re staying clean. He [AJ] never dieted before, so that could be the issue. I know that for sure. I also know that he would train weights, but he didn’t lift really heavy. So he could have changed his whole routine. And. Yeah, that could have helped him.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Both Randy Orton and AJ Styles went after Roman Reigns after returning. The two were involved in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which also included LA Knight at Royal Rumble. However, The Head of the Table pinned The Phenomenal One to retain his title.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton and AJ Styles' body transformation? Sound off in the comments section below.

