Recent speculation surrounding Randy Orton and AJ Styles dismissed

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle dismissed the recent speculation about Randy Orton and AJ Styles using PDEs.

Randy Orton made a blockbuster return to WWE after 18 months to a thunderous reaction from the Chicago crowd at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Viper helped his team beat Drew McIntyre and the Judgment Day in the WarGames match at the premium live event.

AJ Styles also made his return to the Stamford-based company on the December 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown after nearly three months. The Phenomenal One came to the rescue of Randy Orton and LA Knight battling Roman Reigns and Co inside the ring. The former WWE Champion, however, eventually attacked Knight as well.

Randy Orton and AJ Styles have a lot in common. Both the superstars were taken out by The Bloodline, and both of them decided to go after the heel faction on returning. Additionally, the two veteran performers are looking in the best physical shape of their respective careers. So much so, that it led to fans speculating about the use of PEDs by the two.

On the most recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist shared his thoughts on the speculations. The former World Champion stated that although he was surprised to see the two superstars in such great shape, he believes they have not taken any steroids. Angle also mentioned WWE's Wellness Policy:

“These guys are looking really strong lately. I know they have a wellness policy, so I don’t know. I don’t think they are taking any type of steroids, but it just looks like, ‘Wow.’ Randy looked incredible. He’s got to weigh all of the two 275s that he claims he weighs. Now that that’s what they said is his listing. And if he is 275 men, he is jacked. I mean that that kid looked like I saw him in the background with AJ. There was a shot of him showing his side profile. And Randy was in the back with all these abs and just jacked," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Kurt Angle further stated that lifting weights and having a proper diet could have helped AJ Styles build such a physique:

And I was like, wow, these two guys are like the poster boys for you do not take steroids. No, listen, I don’t think they are. They’re staying clean. He [AJ] never dieted before, so that could be the issue. I know that for sure. I also know that he would train weights, but he didn’t lift really heavy. So he could have changed his whole routine. And. Yeah, that could have helped him.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight have their sights on Roman Reigns

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight got into a brawl just before the show was about to go off air. There has been visible tension between the three, as they all want to be the first superstar to take out The Tribal Chief.

The three superstars will battle it out in a Triple Threat Match at the January 1 edition of SmackDown to earn the opportunity to challenge The Head of the Table for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

