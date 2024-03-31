The Rock suffering an injury ahead of major WrestleMania XL match due to his physical shape is possible, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes The Rock could suffer an injury on Night One of WrestleMania XL and ahead of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match on Night Two. The legend in question is Stevie Richards.

The Brahma Bull is set to return to in-ring competition for the first time in eight years. He will team up with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to take on Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on Night One of this year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, he has also vowed to prevent The American Nightmare from dethroning The Tribal Chief on Night Two.

While addressing The Final Boss' attack on Rhodes from RAW, Stevie Richards claimed that The Rock was so muscular that it prevented him from throwing a proper punch. The wrestling veteran predicted that the WWE legend could get injured during the tag team match ahead of his cousin's title match the following night.

"I am actually worried about Rocky going into WrestleMania and wrestling even a tag match, a full match that if it goes 10-15-20 minutes, just from the limited physicality that I saw, it wasn't him. He constantly rammed Cody into things because when he did throw a punch, it looked like sh*t. He's so muscular and so big right now, this is, I think this is the first match Rocky is having with that much at this age. He wrestled Cena but he tore his groin from having so much muscle on his bones, on his body," he said.

Richards added:

"I just feel like it's gonna be a short match. Reigns, whoever his partner is, is gonna have to carry a lot of the load. And whatever Rocky does do, he can't train properly in the ring to get the timing, the flow, the movement of his body back. He's over. They're gonna go nuts for whatever he does. But I think he's gonna come out of this match with an injury and that's why they don't have him working both nights. I think he assumes I'm gonna be in pretty rough shape, even if I'm not hurt, I can't come back the very next night and wrestle at a high level two nights in a row and that's understandable." [From 02:11 to 03:29]

Check out the video below:

The Rock and Roman Reigns are advertised for WWE RAW tomorrow

Last Monday, The Rock brutally attacked Cody Rhodes on RAW, leaving him bloodied in the parking lot. On SmackDown, The Wiseman Paul Heyman revealed that The Tribal Chief Roman Reings ordered The Final Boss to take down The American Nightmare.

While The Rock and the leader of The Bloodline were absent from the previous episode of the Blue Brand, they are scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW tomorrow.

After busting Cody Rhodes open, The Rock wiped The American Nightmare's blood on a weight belt that had "Mama Rhodes" written on it. The WWE legend has vowed to give this belt to his WrestleMania opponent's mother. Rhodes' sister, Teil, recently revealed her mother's reaction to The Final Boss insulting her, stating that she was mad and would go to WrestleMania prepared with a weapon, teasing a possible confrontation with The Rock.

How do you think Cody Rhodes will respond to The Rock's attack tomorrow on WWE RAW? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

