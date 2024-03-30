Cody Rhodes' family member is preparing to retaliate against The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40, says Teil Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil, recently revealed her mother's reaction to The Rock insulting her on WWE RAW.

A few weeks ago, The American Nightmare vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and give it to his mother during an in-ring interview with Michael Cole on RAW. Since then, The Rock has been making fun of his comments, claiming the only belt "Mama Rhodes" would get at WrestleMania would be his weight belt covered in her son's blood.

Last Monday on the Red Brand, The Final Boss brutally attacked Cody backstage and into the parking lot, busting him open. He then wiped his blood on a weight belt that had the name "Mama Rhodes" written on it. He claimed that was the belt Cody's mother would be getting.

In a recent interview with the Busted Open podcast, Teil Rhodes disclosed her mother's reaction to The Rock's insults. She stated that her mom would go to WrestleMania prepared with a weapon.

"Shelly is an old school wrestler's wife. So, she gets it but she doesn't love, you know what I mean? She's up on Tuesday morning and her phone is just blowing up with all these like people, you know, that she hasn't heard from in, you know, 25 years, you know, 'The Rock is talking about you on TV.' And she's mad. She said she was gonna bring her bear spray to 'Mania, yeah. So, she's gonna come prepared I think," she said. [10:21 - 10:56]

Cody Rhodes will wrestle twice on WWE WrestleMania XL

After winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of night two of WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare will also wrestle in the main event of night one of this year's Show of Shows as he will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Tribal Chief and his cousin, The Rock, in a massive tag team match.

Rhodes failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline at last year's Showcase of the Immortals. It would be interesting to see if he can end Reigns' historic title reign on April 7th.

