What is WWE World? Exploring every detail about the WrestleMania 40 weekend attraction

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6th and 7th, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This is WWE’s first WrestleMania after merging with UFC to form TKO, and the Stamford-based promotion is preparing to make it the biggest in the event’s history.

During the event, the company is organizing WWE World WrestleMania 40. It released a press release with the official information, and the WWE Universe is in for a treat!

WWE World WrestleMania 40 and the live and special event division of Fanatics are organizing a five day immersive experience from April 4th, 2024, to April 8, 2024, at Philadelphia Convention Center. Tickets for the event are for sale from February 22, 2024.

WWE World will feature discussions with top superstars, a 2K24 tournament, live podcasts, autograph signings, meet-and-greets, and even the largest WWE Superstore in history among other experiences.

Scott Zanghellini, WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy & Development, and Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events, have commented on this partnership. Both of them strongly believe that this debut event will be a one-of-a-kind experience for the WWE Universe.

Update on WrestleMania 40 match card

Currently, WWE has been focused on building the Elimination Chamber match card, and the results of this will have an impact on The Show of Shows’ match card.

As of now, two matches have been confirmed for the premium live event:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. IYO Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Apart from that, two more championship matches will be added to the card after Elimination Chamber.

First, whoever wins the Men’s Elimination Chamber match will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Second, whoever wins the Women’s Elimination Chamber match will face the winner of Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley (scheduled at Elimination Chamber) for the Women’s World Championship.