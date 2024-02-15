3 reasons why Rhea Ripley must squash Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth

Rhea Ripley is currently enjoying her reign of terror as the WWE Women's World Champion. However, Nia Jax has recently emerged as a serious threat to The Eradicator, which is also evident from the past few weeks' altercations between the two.

For those unaware, Elimination Chamber 2024 is WWE's next premium live event, set to air live on February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. For this event, the company has already announced a showdown between Ripley and Jax, with the Women's World title being on the line.

With that said, let's discuss three reasons why Rhea Ripley must squash Nia Jax in their showdown at Elimination Chamber 2024.

#3. Rhea Ripley must squash Jax to gain momentum for WrestleMania 40

One of the biggest reasons why The Eradicator must squash The Irresistible Force in their upcoming match is so that Ripley gets huge momentum on her side for this year's Show of Shows.

Elimination Chamber will be marked as the final major stop before WrestleMania 40, which seemingly makes this match a must-win for the Judgment Day member.

Additionally, there is already speculation regarding a match between Lynch and Ripley at The Shows of the Shows. So, gaining a squash victory over the former Raw Women's Champion will help Ripley look strong heading into her 'Mania match.

#2. To reinstitute herself as a dominant force

Rhea Ripley witnessed a huge surge in her popularity since turning into a villainous character. Not only this, but the company also established her as a dominant force. The Eradicator even engaged in heated altercations with male superstars including names like Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, etc.

However, Ripley being beaten down over the past few weeks has seemingly put a dent in her dominant aura. A squash victory over Nia Jax will surely revive her status as one of the toughest competitors in the company.

#1. She is a native hero at Elimination Chamber 2024

Rhea Ripley will not only be competing at the Elimination Chamber PLE, but this will also be her first WWE title defense in her home country. For those unaware, the Judgment Day member hails from Australia, which makes her a native hero for this international show. Generally, WWE likes to feature native talent and give them big moments when traveling internationally.

A squash victory by Rhea Ripley in her home country will surely help the company to generate a surprise moment for this PLE, as it's hard to imagine seeing Nia Jax squashed by anyone.

The last time WWE went to Australia for a premium live event was in 2018, when it held the Super ShowDown event. So, as the company makes its Australian return after a long hiatus, it should try to create a memorable moment for the fans by having Rhea smash Nia Jax at the show.

