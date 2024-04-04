Rhea Ripley is almost guaranteed to retain her title at WWE WrestleMania XL, says veteran (Exclusive)

With Rhea Ripley gearing up to face Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL, a veteran thinks there is hardly any doubt about who is coming out on top.

The Eradicator has been dominant when it comes to establishing herself in the Stamford-based promotion. Her raw power combined with her incredible character work has made her a fan-favorite, even though she is technically still a heel. While Becky Lynch is also a top name in the women's division, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks she will not be able to take down Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"Mami all the way. She is at the top of her game, I don't even have to look at my predictions for this. Becky Lynch may be the Man, but Mami is probably one of the top female athletes in pro-wrestling in the last zillion years. She is the best, she is gonna win it." [2:46 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also added:

"She is the best... I am gonna go with Rhea Ripley." [3:10 onwards]

A former WWE writer wants Becky Lynch to turn heel against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL

If Vince Russo was given charge of Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's booking at WrestleMania, he says he would have pulled off a double turn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince said:

"I would keep it real real simple. I would have them have a hell of a match, knock-down-drag-out, and beat the cr*p out of each other, and Rhea Ripley go over and help Becky up, shake Becky's hand, turn around and let Becky pearl harbor her and just turn Becky heel." [9:25 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is going to happen with Rhea at WrestleMania XL.

