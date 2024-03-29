Former WWE writer pitches massive twist in Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania match (Exclusive)

According to a WWE veteran, Rhea Ripley's match against Becky Lynch could be booked to have a simple yet impactful twist.

The Eradicator is set to defend her Women's World Championship against The Man at WrestleMania XL. While Becky Lynch is technically the babyface, Ripley has massive fan support behind her. This has led to former WWE writer Vince Russo pitching an idea that leans into the audience's emotions by making Becky a heel.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"I would keep it real real simple. I would have them have a hell of a match, knock-down-drag-out, and beat the cr*p out of each other, and Rhea Ripley go over and help Becky up, shake Becky's hand, turn around and let Becky pearl harbor her and just turn Becky heel." [9:25 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The former WWE writer isn't a fan of Rhea Ripley's social media interactions

Vince Russo believes that Rhea Ripley often breaks character on social media and interviews, which have contributed to diluting her on-screen character.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that a possible reason for this is the Eradicator's desire to be liked by everyone.

He further added that Vince McMahon would have scolded Ripley if he had been still in charge.

"I look at some of her social media and it is clear this is a women who wants to be liked. That’s why she went to bat for another wrestler. She completely disregarded her character." Russo continued, "This is what Vince would do. Vince would pull her aside and make it this simple. He’d say to her: ‘do you wanna be liked or do you wanna make money?’ And he would explain to her that now is the time for you to be a heel. The bigger heel that you are, the bigger babyface you will become."

As of now, it remains to be seen how the match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch will progress at WWE WrestleMania.

