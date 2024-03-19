"Why is she doing that?"- Rhea Ripley often breaks character because she wants to be liked, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley often breaking character on social media.

While Mami is one of the most intimidating names inside the squared circle, she sporadically displays a different side of herself on social media. Despite being a heel, Ripley recently came to the support of Maxxine Dupri after the rising WWE star received massive backlash from fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that the Eradicator often disregards her character because she wants to be liked.

"We already saw Rhea Ripley on social media went to bat for the Dupri girl. Why is she doing that? I look at some of her social media and it is clear this is a women who wants to be liked. That’s why she went to bat for another wrestler. She completely disregarded her character."

The former WWE employee also explained how Vince McMahon would have sorted things with Rhea Ripley.

"This is what Vince would do. Vince would pull her aside and make it this simple. He’d say to her: ‘do you wanna be liked or do you wanna make money?’ And he would explain to her that now is the time for you to be a heel. The bigger heel that you are, the bigger babyface you will become. He would lay it out for her that simply." [1:03:33 onwards]

Rhea Ripley often receives the loudest reactions from fans despite being a heel. The Eradicator still has fans by her side despite currently feuding with Becky Lynch.

