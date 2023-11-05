Rhea Ripley's WWE Crown Jewel entrance was extra special: Find out why

Rhea Ripley got a special entrance at WWE Crown Jewel. Mami entered the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to defend her Women’s World Championship against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal Five-Way match.

Prior to Ripley making her way to the ring, a group of men arrived and gathered at the stage to honor the Women’s World Champion. This has probably never happened in the history of a major event in Saudi Arabia and shows that WWE is really influencing the culture in the Kingdom.

Not only did Mami get the special entrance, but she also emerged with the title around her shoulder after the grueling Fatal-Five-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel. She hit Zoey Stark with a Riptide from the middle rope onto Rodriguez and Baszler and pinned the Queen of Spades for the win.

It remains to be seen who on the RAW roster will emerge as the next challenger to the Women's World Championship following Mami's dominant performance in the match.

Rhea Ripley to cost Seth Rollins his title after WWE Crown Jewel? Here’s what you may have missed!

Rhea Ripley has been playing mind games with Seth Rollins ever since the Visionary won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. She even tried to manipulate Drew McIntyre in the lead-up to Crown Jewel.

The Scottish Warrior failed to beat The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship tonight. WWE cameras showed Ripley walking up to McIntyre and laughing at him following his loss to Rollins in the Crown Jewel opener.

It is possible McIntyre could finally join the Judgment Day on RAW next Monday and help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank on the World Heavyweight Champion to fulfill Ripley’s nefarious plot against the Visionary.

