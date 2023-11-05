Debuting star to dethrone Mami? 5 possible opponents for Rhea Ripley after her big win at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley survived the fatal five-way match at WWE Crown Jewel. Mami emerged out of the contest still the Women’s World Champion. She bested Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Zoey Stark at the ongoing premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The big win has solidified Ripley’s status as the most dominant female star on the RAW roster. It has also, without a doubt, put a huge target on her back as the reigning Women’s World Champion of the red brand.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five possible opponents for Rhea Ripley after her big win at WWE Crown Jewel:

#5. Nikki Cross is a former RAW Women's Champion

Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley are no strangers to each other. The pair worked briefly as a tag team, even wining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on one occasion. She also feuded with Mami and Charlotte Flair over the RAW Women’s Championship in 2021.

Cross and Ripley can run it back for the Women’s World Championship after WWE Crown Jewel. Cross has been displaying a new side to her character on the red brand during the last few weeks and the character development might lead to a showdown against the Eradicator.

#4. Piper Niven is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley have both worked NXT UK in the past though Niven never got to hold the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Ripley, on the other hand, was the brand’s inaugural women’s champion in 2018.

Piper Niven is currently one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Chelsea Green. The former Doudrop has dominated the tag team division so far, but can potentially have a program with the Eradicator after dropping the tag team titles to Charlotte Flair and Shotzi.

#3. Candice LeRae needs a title program on RAW

Candice LeRae had a couple of matches against Rhea Ripley earlier in 2023. The first bout occurred in the lead-up to Royal Rumble. The most recent televised match between the two former NXT stars came on the August 21, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

Candice is yet to have a noteworthy program on the red brand. Triple H can potentially build her up as the next contender to the Women’s World Championship by having her win a match over Ripley via DQ on the red brand.

#2. Becky Lynch has teased feud with Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch has had an incredible 2023. The Man put on a Match of the Year contender against Trish Stratus at Payback 2023. She also realized her long-lost dream of becoming the NXT Women’s Champion by beating Tiffany Stratton for the title.

WWE has teased a feud between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on multiple occasions in the past. Both women bumped into each on RAW several weeks ago. The Man also referenced Mami during her promo this past week. Ideally, a match of this magnitude would take place at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Jade Cargill can make her in-ring debut against Mami

Jade Cargill is one of the most sought-after stars on the WWE roster today. The former AEW TBS Champion has yet to make her in-ring debut despite appearing at Fastlane, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in a span of three weeks.

The 33-year-old star can potentially make her in-ring debut against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. WWE has treated Cargill like the star she is and a match against Mami would only increase her stock.

Fans can check out the live results for Crown Jewel here.

Who would you like to see step up to The Eradicator next? Sound off in the comments section below.

