WWE RAW: Becky Lynch to start rivalry with 27-year-old star tonight? Aftermath of NXT Title loss

In a shocking turn of events, Becky Lynch lost the NXT Women's Championship on the first night of NXT: Halloween Havoc last week. Following her title loss, it looks like she might embark on a fresh journey on Monday Night RAW tonight.

One of the names she is expected to feud with is none other than the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. This feud is seemingly destined to happen, as WWE has supposedly started to plant seeds.

However, the possibility of it happening tonight on RAW is quite low, as The Eradicator is already involved in a different feud heading into Crown Jewel. She will battle in a Fatal Five-Way match at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, WWE might also look to hold up the Lynch vs. Ripley feud for a bigger stage, seemingly WrestleMania 40. That being said, the two women might not be involved in a program tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch is likely to be involved in a fresh feud on the red brand tonight before crossing paths with the current Women's World Champion. The two are likely to lock horns around WrestleMania season next year.

Possible reason behind Becky Lynch's loss to Lyra Valkyria

Although Big Time Becks had a short NXT Women's Championship reign, it was arguably quite an impressive one. During her 42-day reign, she has elevated a lot of young talents from RAW and NXT.

At the end of the day, it was NXT's rising star, Lyra Valkyria, who dethroned Becky Lynch to capture the title. According to Ringside News, Valkyria was always destined to take the title away from Lynch.

One of the possible reasons behind Lynch losing her title might be that WWE has been building Valkyria up as one of the top stars for the upcoming generation.

Lynch is one of the biggest stars WWE has ever produced in the women's division in recent years. Therefore, the 27-year-old winning over Big Time Becks is indeed one of her major accomplishments.

WWE possibly wanted to give this moment to Lyra Valkyria to let her shine in her journey to stardom. This will bolster her young career tremendously in the Stamford-based company.

