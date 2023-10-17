Did WWE RAW tease a mega Rhea Ripley match at Survivor Series? It does not involve The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is set to headline a pivotal fatal five-way match at Crown Jewel 2023. The latest episode of WWE RAW unveiled the Women's World title match lineup, featuring Ripley defending her championship against formidable opponents such as Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. Furthermore, the company also hinted at a potential clash between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, with Survivor Series 2023 being the ideal location.

This intriguing tease emerged during a backstage segment, where Lynch engaged in conversation with Indi Hartwell and Candice Lerae. Ripley promptly confronted the NXT Women's Champion, leading to a brief yet intense face-off. With Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch both representing different brands as champions, the company might plan an NXT vs. RAW match at Survivor Series this year.

This could be done to showcase a brand warfare narrative between the Eradicator and the NXT Women's Champion, emphasizing the concept of brand supremacy.

Ripley's representation of the Red brand and Lynch's alignment with the NXT brand could set the stage for a compelling clash for the PLE. While NXT has previously participated in the Survivor Series as an independent entity, it later returned its focus to RAW vs. SmackDown only. Also, the recent developments under the guidance of Triple H suggest a stronger possibility of an NXT vs. RAW encounter between both of these stars.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, promising an exciting spectacle for fans across all brands.

Rhea Ripley shared her reaction after the recent victory of the Judgment Day

The recent episode of the Red brand concluded with an unexpected turn of events as Judgment Day once again seized the Undisputed Tag Team titles, dethroning Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes with the assistance of Jimmy Uso. Following the match, the entire villainous faction celebrated on the entrance ramp, proudly displaying the newly won titles.

Furthermore, after the show, the Eradicator shared her reaction through her official Twitter account, affirming that they are currently dominating the entire landscape of the company.

The weeks ahead will undoubtedly be intriguing as Judgment Day now holds a lot of gold in the company. Fans are left wondering what's next for the villainous faction as the anticipation builds for the upcoming Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live event. Fans will also be excited to see how Jey and Cody Rhodes will respond after their loss due to Jimmy Uso.