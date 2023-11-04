Charlotte Flair to win her next championship soon? Exploring potential clues from SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has been a world champion for most of her WWE career. The Queen was the inaugural women’s champion way back in 2016. She’s a former Women’s Tag Team Champion. It seems her next title win is going to happen sooner than later.

Charlotte Flair teamed with Shotzi against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a non-title match on SmackDown this week. The Queen put away Green with a big boot to earn a shot at the tag team titles.

Expand Tweet

At the time of the writing, WWE has not revealed the date for the bout, but fans might get the match either on the Crown Jewel fallout episode of SmackDown or the following week. It is possible that Flair and Shotzi could become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Moreover, a win for Flair and Shotzi will mean that the champions get to defend their titles on both RAW and SmackDown. Sportskeeda will have an update on the date of the tag team title match when it’s official.

When was the last time Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship?

Charlotte Flair is a multi-time champion in WWE with 14 world titles thus far. Her last world title win came on the December 30, 2023, episode of SmackDown against Ronda Rousey.

As far as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is concerned, Flair won the titles with Asuka at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020. They would return the belt to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the 2021 Royal Rumble PLE.

It remains to be seen if Flair and Shotzi will dethrone Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here