Charlotte Flair features on WWE SmackDown, but are two former champions stalking her now?

Charlotte Flair appeared on SmackDown to team up with Shotzi in a victorious effort. However, during the match, two former champions were watching and seemingly stalking her.

This week on SmackDown, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, were in a bit of a shock when they found out that Shotzi would be teaming up with Charlotte Flair. Shotzi defeated Chelsea Green last week.

During the match, the camera cut backstage to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They were seen seemingly eyeing and potentially stalking Charlotte Flair and even Shotzi to an extent.

It will be interesting to see what their roles will be. After losing the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions earlier this year in a unification match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, not much has been done with the former champions.

If Charlotte and Shotzi keep it up, then they could be on the cusp of becoming Women's Tag Team Champions.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven haven't gotten the best results, but the former has been a Champion for over 100 days, while Piper Niven was a late replacement for the injured Sonya Deville.

