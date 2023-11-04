Female star confronts Drew McIntyre after his loss against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel was a night to forget for Drew McIntyre as he failed to beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, an interesting development happened backstage after the match as the Scottish Warrior was greeted by Rhea Ripley.

This wasn't the first meeting between Mami and McIntyre, as the duo were seen talking backstage a few weeks back on RAW. While many speculated that it could lead to Drew joining the Judgment Day, that wasn't the case, as the former WWE Champion worked alone at Crown Jewel.

However, Drew McIntyre couldn't get the job done against Seth Rollins in the opening match. While the duo took each other to their limits in an enthralling match, Seth Rollins was able to retain in the end after delivering a final Curb Stomp. After the defeat, the Scottish Warrior was shown sitting backstage when he was approached by Rhea Ripley. While Mami did not say anything, she gave the former an intriguing look before proceeding to come out for her match.

Expand Tweet

In another interesting turn of events, Damian Priest tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins after the match. However, he was denied by Sami Zayn, who came out to steal the briefcase.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly nearing the end of his WWE contract

Drew McIntyre has been a prominent member of the WWE roster ever since making a return to the company in 2017. However, the star has taken a back seat in the last few months and has majorly stayed away from the main event picture.

It has also been reported that Drew is nearing the end of his current contract and is yet to extend the same.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see what plans Triple H and Co. have in store for the Scottish Warrior after he yet again failed to win the world title.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here