Major Championship contender yet to renew expiring WWE contract - Reports

A former WWE Champion is yet to extend his contract with the company. The contract is reportedly set to expire before WrestleMania XL.

The superstar in question is two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Scottish warrior is one of the top stars of the company. Unfortunately for him, his title wins took place in the absence of crowds during the pandemic. He is scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel.

According to Fightful Select, the former Intercontinental Champion hasn't yet signed a new contract with the Stamford-based company. His current contract is set to expire within the next five months. On that note, it is pertinent to point out that WrestleMania is not scheduled for another six months. McIntyre might become the first major Superstar to re-sign with the company in the TKO era.

Drew McIntyre's second WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end as The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to become the champion in 2021. The Scottish warrior has not won any gold since. The creative team may put a title on him after he re-signs with the company, and considering his stature in the wrestling world, it seems to be a matter of time.

Drew McIntyre praised Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona for what they did following their WWE release

Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona are two of the biggest names who raised their level after leaving the Stamford-based company.

Speaking to Good Karma Wrestling, the Scottish warrior appreciated Rhodes and Cardona for the work they put in following their release:

"The next guy was Cody Rhodes and he had his own version which led to the creation of another company. You watch Matt Cardona now. Cody and I eventually kind of went to the TV level. Matt's been able to keep it at an independent level but really become super popular, super successful. And he has carny in him that I never truly had,” he said.

