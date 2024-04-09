WWE looking to make major move following WrestleMania - Reports

WWE is touting WrestleMania XL as the biggest of all time. The company is coming out of the two-night event with strong momentum for the new era, and word now is that one major change will be a part of the plan moving forward.

This year's Show of Shows was the first WrestleMania without Vince McMahon. The former Chairman was not in attendance this weekend and had no input in production or creatives. Stephanie McMahon even announced that this was the beginning of the "Paul Levesque era" as she opened WrestleMania Sunday.

It's no secret how Mr. McMahon hated certain words like "wrestling" and other 'banned words'. The term is no longer banned as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee declared pro wrestling to be back and beautiful following the WrestleMania Sunday main event. Cole also declared his love for pro wrestling in commentary.

Now a new report from Fightful Select reveals that there is a lot more to the story as the company is putting efforts into long-awaited changes. The company's officials are reportedly moving away from the terminology 'sports entertainment', however, no specific edict has been handed down yet.

"Pro wrestling is no longer a dirty word. There are very few dirty words anymore. And the dirty words that do exist, people just seem to say even though we got memos telling us not to," said an anonymous WWE source.

Now that Vince McMahon seems to be gone for good, WWE officials are also doing away with many of his standards and rules.

What Triple H said to WWE workers as Night Two of WrestleMania XL kicked off

Sunday night of the Show of Shows opened up with Stephanie McMahon making her official return to WWE television. She announced that this is a new era for World Wrestling Entertainment under her husband, before welcoming the WWE Universe to WrestleMania XL Night Two.

Triple H opened Night One of WrestleMania but was backstage directing the show while The Billion Dollar Princess was headed to the ring the following night. A report from Fightful revealed what the Chief Content Officer said to his crew as the Night Two opening video began.

"Everyone have f*****g fun more than anything!," Triple H reportedly told the backstage crew as WrestleMania Night Two began.

The Game was also backstage for Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver event at the Wells Fargo Center. Leaked details on Triple H's role and who ran Stand & Deliver surfaced over the weekend.

