Vince McMahon potentially bans yet another term from WWE television

WWE CEO Vince McMahon has potentially banned the use of yet another word on WWE programming.

McMahon is known for being somewhat particular about certain terms, words and phrases being used on his television shows. Instead of "wrestler", Vince prefers the term "superstar"; instead of "belt", WWE refers to its prizes as "championship titles".

Additionally, pay-per-views are now known strictly as premium live events, and the company opts to refer to the wrestling industry overall as "sports entertainment." WWE's announcers also have a strict set of rules that they must adhere to under the watchful eye of Mr. McMahon.

On a recent edition of the Bryan and Vinny Show, the hosts were recapping RAW when Bryan Alvarez made an offhand comment about an announcer correcting himself when using the term "attack." This led Alvarez to question if the word was banned:

“I think it was Seth Rollins attacking Cody. He goes ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted.’ And they just kept going. I was like, that was f***ing weird. And I went back and listened to it again. And sure as sh** he goes, ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted Cody.’ And then he just moves on and I thought, is this f***ing word banned?" Alvarez said. (H/T: WrestlingNewsCo)

Why would Vince McMahon ban the word "attack"?

Though there is no official confirmation on whether the word is banned or not, Alvarez has a reason for Vince McMahon's rumored change.

Speaking to an apparent source within the company, Alvarez suggested that the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine could be the reason. The word "assaulted" could potentially be used in its place moving forward:

"I asked someone there and unofficially they also believe that you can no longer say the word ‘attack’ and I don’t even want to say this because it will end up as a story but you know they basically said like, ‘Russia attacked Ukraine so we don’t want to use the word attacked. Now you have to say assaulted.’ I was like, what?!” Alvarez added.

It will be interesting to see if there is any truth to what Alvarez has speculated, and whether WWE drops the term altogether. You can read more about WWE CEO Vince McMahon by clicking here.

