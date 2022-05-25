Former WWE Superstar "Shocked" at Vince McMahon's current appearance 

Former WCW and WWE star Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell says he's "shocked" by how Vince McMahon looks these days.

Buff Bagwell was best known for his work in WCW, where he spent ten years between 1991 and 2001. During this time, he would capture the WCW World Tag Team Championships on five separate occasions. Bagwell would only work briefly for WWE, wrestling Booker T as part of a failed WCW reboot. Fans' reception to the match was so negative that the project was ultimately scrapped.

Buff "The Stuff" has had some thoughts about his former boss and WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Speaking to the Ten Count podcast from NBC Sports Boston, Buff mentioned that he was shocked at Vince's appearance while the CEO and Austin Theory celebrated the latter's US Title win.

"God dang, brother. I hate to even say this but it was shocking how bad Vince looked. It shocked me, bro. " Bagwell said (H/T SEScoops)

Buff went on to state that he wasn't attacking McMahon in the slightest with the comment. Mentioning that Vince aging made him worry about his own mortality.

"He is a genius that has run the WWF into the WWE. How can you possibly say anything bad about a billionaire that built the WWF? You can’t but he looked rough, man and I hated it. I don’t want him to get old cause that means I’m getting older.” he added

When was Vince McMahon last seen on WWE TV?

Vince McMahon was last seen on WWE TV celebrating his protige Theory capturing the United States Championship.

Prior to this, Vince was seen in the ring at WrestleMania 38 in an impromptu match against Pat McAfee. Following the contest, he took an awkward-looking Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

McMahon no doubt continues his behind the scenes duties in WWE rigorously. While the WWE Chairman usually makes his appearances sparingly, he has been seen on WWE RAW lately as a mentor for Theory. It will be interesting to see where Vince might pop up next.

