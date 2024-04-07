Backstage update on Triple H’s input behind the scenes for NXT Stand & Deliver - Reports

The fourth annual WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event took place earlier today to kick off WrestleMania Saturday. New behind-the-scenes details on the show have just leaked from backstage, including the real extent of Triple H's involvement.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 opened with Joe Gacy defeating Dijak on the pre-show and was then headlined by Trick Williams defeating Carmelo Hayes in the near-15-minute main event. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were both present for the show at the Wells Fargo Center, which was revealed in a pre-show tweet indicating a new major signing.

Triple H watched the entire NXT Stand & Deliver event, and while he was backstage, Fightful Select reported that the Chief Content Officer did not influence any of the creative plans.

Today's NXT Premium Live Event was described as "very much a Shawn Michaels show" by backstage sources. The Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative took on more responsibilities with the NXT brand in September 2021 after his longtime friend and tag team partner suffered a cardiac incident.

Triple H announces WWE NXT Stand & Deliver success

The NXT brand made history today with the Stand & Deliver 2024 PLE, which aired live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

It was revealed during NXT Stand & Deliver that 16,545 fans were in attendance, which was touted as a new record for the venue. The Meta-Four made the announcement during an in-ring segment, seen below.

Expand Tweet

Triple H later took to X to congratulate the superstars and backstage crew. The Chief Content Officer declared that NXT once again delivered.

"Once again... #WWENXT delivered. An incredible show, with a record-setting number of @WWEUniverse members in attendance. Congrats to the Superstars, and the crew members behind the scenes, who helped set the tone for the biggest #WrestleMania Weekend EVER. #StandAndDeliver," Triple H wrote with the graphic below.

Expand Tweet

The NXT brand will return this Tuesday night with its weekly TV show on the USA Network. New NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is expected to appear live following her Stand & Deliver win over Lyra Valkyria.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : What was the better WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 match? Trick Williams defeats Carmelo Hayes in the main event Ilja Dragunov retains the NXT Championship over Tony D'Angelo 0 votes View Discussion