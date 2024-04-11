WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacts after AEW airs CM Punk All In footage

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to social media to seemingly react to CM Punk's backstage footage released by AEW on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Punk was released by All Elite Wrestling last year after Tony Khan claimed that he felt threatened by The Second City Saint during the latter's altercation with Jack Perry backstage. However, The Best in The World denied Khan's claims during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

AEW then announced that they would be releasing the backstage footage on the latest episode of Dynamite in an attempt to prove CM Punk wrong. However, it seems like this backfired on Tony Khan's company, as the video proved the accuracy of what Punk said in his interview.

Many fans and stars have since reacted to the footage on social media including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who took to X/Twitter to post a GIF of himself laughing. His upload came around the same time as AEW showcased the backstage video on Dynamite.

''There is no upside here''- WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff on AEW releasing backstage footage

During a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff said that he believed there was no upside to AEW releasing the backstage footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry.

Bischoff also mentioned that nothing positive was going to happen after showcasing the video.

"This is an emotional reaction that has absolutely no upside. There is no upside here. There's nothing that's going to happen that's positive. You're living in the past and relieving an incident that is a reflection of your horrible leadership and lack of management. Tony [Khan], you created that backstage environment by not being a leader, by not having management in place, by allowing this kind of thing to go on, because this isn't like the first time and only time; it's just the most bizarre thing!'' said Bischoff.

Punk is currently embroiled in a red-hot feud with Drew McIntyre, and many fans want to see a match between the duo soon. It will be interesting to see how things will play out between the duo in the coming weeks.

