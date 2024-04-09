Tony Khan releasing CM Punk-Jack Perry All In footage on AEW Dynamite has "no upside," says WWE veteran

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff has shared his thoughts on Tony Khan releasing backstage footage from the controversial 2023 All In pay-per-view on AEW Dynamite.

At All In in London, England, last year, Punk and Perry got into a real-life backstage altercation. Following the scuffle, the former was fired and the latter was suspended from the promotion. A couple of days ago on Collision, it was announced that The Young Bucks would release unseen video footage from the event on this week's Dynamite.

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff blamed Tony Khan's "horrible" leadership for the Punk-Perry alteraction. He mentioned that Khan's decision to air backstage footage from All In would not benefit anyone.

"This is an emotional reaction that has absolutely no upside (...) There is no upside here. There's nothing that's going to happen that's positive. You're living in the past and relieving an incident that is a reflection of your horrible leadership, and lack of management. Tony [Khan], you created that backstage environment by not being a leader, by not having management in place, by allowing this kind of thing to go on, because this is like the first time and only time it's just the most bizarre thing." [From 4:50 to 7:02]

Jim Cornette believes AEW is releasing unseen All In footage to bring back Jack Perry

On a recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend discussed the potential reason behind AEW airing behind-the-scenes footage from All In.

"Well, they're showing the footage because then the buckaroos [Young Bucks] are going to say, 'See Jack Perry could've kicked his a** but he didn't lift a finger because he was professional and the other guy choked him out so, therefore, we fired the other guy and we're bringing Jack back," Cornette said.

The former Jungle Boy hasn't appeared on AEW TV since Tony Khan suspended him last year. He made his NJPW in January 2024 and shockingly tore his AEW contract.

