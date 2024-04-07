The Young Bucks to finally release unseen backstage footage from AEW All In

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson), have promised to release the rumoured unseen backstage footage from the alleged infamous 'All In 2023' incident.

In case you are still unaware, an alleged incident took place at the All In 2023 event, where CM Punk allegedly had a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. The incident took the wrestling world by storm and became the most talked-about thing. As a result, Perry was suspended, while Punk was terminated from the company.

It was also reported that unseen footage from the incident has yet to be unveiled. Meanwhile, several months after the incident, the EVPs of AEW, The Young Bucks, are finally set to release the unseen footage from the alleged altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry next week on Dynamite.

The announcement was perhaps a retaliation to how Punk opened up on the incident and his firing from Tony Khan's promotion recently in an explosive interview.

It could also be a tease for Jack Perry's potential return after 'All In' last year. It remains to be seen how things play out.

