WWE veteran predicts the potential endgame behind AEW airing CM Punk and Jack Perry's All In footage

As AEW is reportedly set to air the unseen footage from the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident from 'All In 2023,' a former veteran manager shares his thoughts on what could be the angle behind the airing of the footage.

On a recent edition of AEW Collision, it was stated that previously unseen backstage footage from 'All In 2023' would be released on Dynamite this Wednesday. It was later claimed that the corporation was publishing footage of the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry, which resulted in Punk's firing as well.

The announcement was seen as Tony Khan's rebuttal to Punk's latest comments regarding his company in an explosive interview with Ariel Helwani. Meanwhile, the WWE veteran in question, Jim Cornette has apparently predicted the purpose behind The Young Bucks potentially airing the unseen footage.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience recently, Corny predicted that the idea of airing the footage is to eventually bring back the suspended Jack Perry in some way:

"Well, they're showing the footage because then the buckaroos (Young Bucks) are going to say, 'See Jack Perry could've kicked his a** but he didn't lift a finger because he was professional and the other guy choked him out so, therefore, we fired the other guy and we're bringing Jack back." [11:35-11:52]

CM Punk made an appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania 40

After costing Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 40, CM Punk faced Drew once more on RAW following Mania. The Scottish Warrior was ready to win the No. 1 contender's four-way match when Punk interfered, allowing Jey Uso to win.

Meanwhile, the ongoing feud between The Scottish Warrior and the Second City Saint continues to heat up and only time will tell when fans will see them in a singles match.

