Backstage reaction in AEW and WWE to CM Punk's interview disclosed - Reports

A recent report potentially revealed how both the AEW and WWE locker rooms reacted to the explosive interview by CM Punk, where he touched on several sensitive topics.

The former WWE and AEW world champion, CM Punk took the wrestling world by storm yet again with his explosive interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour. The Second City Saint opened up on his time in Tony Khan's promotion and his departure as well as how he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion last year.

Meanwhile, the latest report from Fightful Select indicates the backstage reaction to Punk's interview both within AEW and WWE. The report stated that the Punk and Jack Perry incident was not regarding the use of real glass but the disagreement between both went public before the alleged altercation at "All In".

Speaking of the AEW locker room, multiple All Elite stars tweeted in support of the company during the interview and a source told Fightful that the tweets were about supporting the company more than anything. Furthermore, one of Punk's supporters in Tony Khan's promotion said that the interview was bound to happen.

Fightful also reported that one of the talents in WWE backstage said that they figured Punk would open up on all the AEW questions before too long despite the NDA in place. Furthermore, a talent-preferred Punk giving the interview this week so people can forget about that and move on over the big weekend.

A non-disparagement was reportedly in place regarding CM Punk's AEW departure

The report from Fightful Select also revealed that while CM Punk openly talked about the incident that led to his termination from AEW, a non-disparagement was in place as confirmed by people close to Punk. Therefore, it would be interesting to see how things play out regarding that.

Moreover, the report concluded with a veteran AEW talent who said that the interview told him that everything was preventable from both sides. Furthermore, Punk is happy, the talent has moved on and only time will tell if the two parties ever work out their differences in the future.

