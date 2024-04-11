Has CM Punk recovered from his torn triceps injury? Exploring when to expect his match with Drew McIntyre

CM Punk has been away from in-ring action since suffering a torn triceps at Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, The Straight Edge Superstar was recently engaged in a physical altercation as he attacked Drew McIntyre with his arm braces at WrestleMania 40, thus costing the latter his championship.

This gave rise to speculation about Punk being fully recovered and ready to hit the ring sooner than expected. Moreover, while speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of The Show of Shows, the 45-year-old stated that his arm was in a pretty good state and he was ready to return to the wrestling ring.

Therefore, fans have been wondering whether CM Punk has fully recovered from his injury and will make his comeback to the squared circle to herald his rivalry with Drew McIntyre. However, that's not the case, as his in-ring status is still obscure with The Second City Saint still recovering from his injury.

During the interview, the former world champion mentioned that WWE has been extremely cautious with him about his in-ring availability post-injury. Hence, it appears that Punk's return timeline will be around 6–8 months, which was reported initially, as WWE seemingly does not intend to rush his comeback.

Exploring the potential timeline for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match

WWE has been leaving no stone unturned to gradually progress the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, despite the latter being out of action. The company has already laid the foundation of this feud. This match could take place sooner than later, as Punk has been ahead of his recovery timeline.

While The Second City Saint's recovery timeline was expected to be 6–8 months, he could return to WWE in July this year and get involved in a full-fledged storyline. The much-awaited clash could take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2024, which will emanate from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

SummerSlam is WWE's one of the biggest premium live events and it would be the perfect stage for fans to witness this high-profile match. The company has already planted seeds for this feud, which will likely reach a boiling point during the summer.

While CM Punk is still some time away from returning to in-ring action, the former world champion would look to play mind games with The Scottish Warrior with his promo skills in the coming weeks. The Straight Edge Superstar cost McIntyre the number one contender spot for the World Heavyweight Championship by interfering in the Fatal Four-Way Match this past week on RAW.

It will be interesting to see how Drew McIntyre will respond to CM Punk's latest antics.

Poll : Are you excited to see CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion