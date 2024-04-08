CM Punk breaks silence after costing Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk was responsible for costing Drew McIntyre the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In the opening contest of the evening, McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the title. After a back-and-forth match, The Scottish Warrior beat Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Post-match, McIntyre taunted Punk, who was a guest commentator for the match. However, McIntyre's actions backfired, as The Second City Saint proceeded to attack his arch-rival. This led to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

On Instagram, Punk took a shot at McIntyre after costing him the title.

Leading up to WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre took multiple shots at CM Punk, via social media. The now-former World Heavyweight Champion was also responsible for injuring Punk during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The injury seemingly forced WWE to change plans. Initially, it did seem that the returning Punk would be challenging The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. But that wasn't the case, as McIntyre stepped in for an injured Punk.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans on doing a potential McIntyre vs. Punk match down the road.

