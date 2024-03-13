Where is WWE SummerSlam 2024? All you need to know about the venue and host city

WWE's Logan Paul announced today that SummerSlam will take place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3rd.

Since 1988, the summer spectacle has provided tons of iconic moments, from the British Bulldog defeating Bret Hart at Wembley to The Undertaker facing Edge in Hell in a Cell and Becky Lynch returning to win the SmackDown Women's title.

A city with an underdog mentality, the home of the Browns is certainly an ideal location for many of the company's top stars to potentially pick up one of the biggest wins of their careers.

Alongside Logan Paul, Ohio has gifted World Wrestling Entertainment with some top names over the years. The likes of The Miz, Jon Moxley (a.k.a Dean Ambrose), Johnny Gargano, and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage all hail from the Buckeye State.

Who does Logan Paul want to face at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland?

Since signing with WWE, Logan Paul has faced some of the greatest superstars of all time. Now, as the reigning United States Champion, Logan Paul can call his shot on which superstars he would like to face in the ring.

After announcing on his IMPAULSIVE podcast that SummerSlam will be hosted in his home state, Logan called out arguably Ohio's most famous son, former Cleveland Cavalier and four-time NBA Champion Lebron James.

"WWE SummerSlam will be hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, this year. Cleveland, where I am from, we're bringing it back at the Cleveland Browns Stadium which is crazy." Logan added: "I want it to be one of the biggest events that Cleveland's ever seen and hopefully I get an opponent who I can bring the house down with. I'm probably wrestling LeBron (James)."

Over the years, WWE fans have seen plenty of top names from other sports try their hand in the squared circle, including Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury, and Ronda Rousey.

Let us know your thoughts on Lebron James potentially making the switch from the basketball court to the squared circle in Cleveland at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3rd.