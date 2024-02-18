CM Punk reveals the expected time of his WWE in-ring return

CM Punk recently revealed that he is expected to make his WWE in-ring return in six to eight months.

The Best in the World competed in his first televised WWE match in nearly a decade last month when he participated in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. However, the 45-year-old sustained a torn triceps injury during a spot with Drew McIntyre. He later announced that he would be out of action for several months and miss WrestleMania XL consequently.

During an interview with TNT Sports, Punk disclosed that he is expected to recover in six to eight months.

"Yeah, well, see, I'm a clumsy idiot. I tore my left tricep about two years ago, so the right one was jealous. I'm like an old car. I'm like a '72 Nova, you know what I mean? We have to change some parts every now and again. So, once we fix up all the parts, the engine's still strong. We'll still be good to go. We're thinking maybe 6-8 months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to compete. I'm in a rush to get healthy. I'm in a rush to get better. And the sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back," he said. [3:05 - 3:35]

CM Punk was set to headline WWE WrestleMania XL

After CM Punk's return last November, the company seemed to be building towards a storyline between him and Seth Rollins. The two even had a heated confrontation on Monday Night RAW, in which The Best in the World vowed to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and possibly go after Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

While rumors suggested the two superstars would go head-to-head at WrestleMania XL, Punk's injury seemingly ended these plans. In his interview with TNT Sports, the 45-year-old confirmed that he was scheduled to headline this year's Show of Shows.

"You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was gonna headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not. But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes, you know. Like, mentally, I think it's harder. The physical pain is whatever, but I look at it just like a bump in the road, you know. This is an occupational hazard, it happens, and I'll be back bigger and better," he said.

Punk was attacked by Drew McIntyre the last time he appeared on Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see if The Best in the World would feud with The Scottish Warrior upon his return to in-ring competition.

