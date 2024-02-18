CM Punk opens up about WWE's major scrapped WrestleMania XL plans for him

CM Punk recently confirmed he was scheduled to headline WWE WrestleMania XL before suffering an injury.

Last November, The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly a decade of absence. The 45-year-old was rumored to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, Punk suffered a significant injury during a spot with Drew McIntyre in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This meant he will be out of action for several months and miss this year's Show of Shows.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Punk confirmed that he was set to headline WrestleMania XL. However, the plans were scrapped after his injury.

"You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was gonna headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not. But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes, you know. Like, mentally, I think it's harder. The physical pain is whatever, but I look at it just like a bump in the road, you know. This is an occupational hazard, it happens, and I'll be back bigger and better," he said. [2:37 - 3:01]

Who will Seth Rollins defend his title against at WWE WrestleMania XL?

After CM Punk's injury, Seth Rollins urged the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania instead of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, The American Nightmare chose to face The Tribal Chief.

While The Visionary is now engaged in a storyline with Rhodes, Reigns, and newly-turned-heel Rock, he is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL against the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match winner.

Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and the United States Champion Logan Paul will battle for a shot at Rollins' title on Saturday. It will be interesting to see who will seemingly replace Punk in the World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania XL.

