Drew McIntyre sends a warning to CM Punk on WWE RAW; takes a major shot at current world champion

Drew McIntyre sent a warning to CM Punk on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW after the latter cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. He also took a shot at the new champion Damian Priest.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All last night, The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins in the opening match to win the coveted world title. He tried to rub it in The Second City Saint's face, but the latter attacked him. The Archer of Infamy then came out and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to walk out with the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre cut a fiery promo ahead of his match. He was part of the Fatal Four-Way bout in the main event to determine the number one contender for Damian Priest's title.

McIntyre grabbed the mic and said that what happened at WrestleMania was bullc**p. He added that his moment was ruined by "Bondage Undertaker," taking a shot at Priest. He then called the latter a transitional champion.

Drew McIntyre also blamed CM Punk. He then told Punk that he knows he'll go into hiding, but from now on, it's on-site. He added that he's coming for Punk's weakest part, which is his whole body. The Voice of the Voiceless ended up costing him the match on RAW.

