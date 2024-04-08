Damian Priest cashes in Money in the Bank to win major championship at WrestleMania XL minutes after title change

Damian Priest finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE WrestleMania XL to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he didn't cash it in on Seth Rollins.

The Judgment Day member held the contract for nearly 300 days. He tried to cash it in before, but failed at every attempt. Last night on WrestleMania Saturday, Priest and Finn Balor lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

The titles were separated during the bout, as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown tag titles while The Miz and R-Truth of Awesome Truth walked out with the RAW tag titles.

The opening match of WrestleMania Sunday was the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. CM Punk was on commentary during the match. The Scottish Warrior won the title via pinfall after hitting The Visionary with four Claymores.

After McIntyre emerged victorious, he approached The Second City Saint to rub it in the latter's face. CM Punk attacked him, and Damian Priest came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. He nailed Drew with The South of Heaven Chokeslam to win the coveted title.

