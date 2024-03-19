WWE Superstar publicly expresses frustration with his booking - "Say it louder for the people in the back" 

A current WWE star recently took to Twitter to express his unhappiness with his booking in the company. The said name is Dijak, whose social media activity over the last few weeks and months has drawn praise from the fans.

The NXT star is arguably one of the most underrated names in the Stamford-based promotion. Despite his tremendous in-ring and character work, the 36-year-old star has been unable to find a spot on WWE's main roster.

Though he was part of the doomed Retribution stable, once the faction was disbanded in 2022, Dijak was sent back to NXT. He was recently featured in a memorable feud with Joe Gacy on the developmental brand. The duo's last match went down on the March 5 episode of NXT, where Dijak emerged victorious.

A fan was spotted holding the "Push Dijak" sign on this week's episode of RAW. It quickly caught the attention of the NXT star, who didn't hesitate to express his frustration and write that those in the back needed to hear what the fans wanted.

"Say it louder for the people in the back," wrote Dijak.

Dijak's WWE contract is nearing its expiration

A few weeks back, it was reported that Dijak's WWE contract was running out and could expire by June. It was also noted that there was no clarity as to what lay ahead for the 36-year-old star.

Considering he's still at the top of the game, there's a chance Dijak could jump ship to some other promotion for greener pastures.

However, a promise by the Stamford-based promotion for a main roster run could also lure Dijak into extending his contract. Whatever the case, a talent of the NXT star's caliber will surely shine no matter where he chooses to take his talents.

