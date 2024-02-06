36-year-old WWE star's contract ends this summer - Reports

A WWE veteran's contract will reportedly expire this summer after spending the past six years with the promotion.

Dominik Dijakovic performs in NXT and has reinvented himself following his disappointing stint on the main roster. The 36-year-old was known as T-Bar in the RETRIBUTION faction on the main roster before the group was disbanded. He has returned to the company's developmental promotion and has become a singles star.

Dijak was in action last night at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 and defeated Joe Gacy in a No Disqualifications match. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the veteran's contract is set to expire this summer. The report noted that his contract will expire in June, and there are no indications of what the future holds for the NXT star at the moment.

Expand Tweet

WWE star claims he has unfinished business with Gunther

Bronson Reed has delivered a message to WWE RAW star Gunther and claims that he has unfinished business with the Intercontinental Champion.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the big man said there are several people on the roster that he would like to face. The former NXT North American Champion then named Gunther and noted that the two have unfinished business. The Ring General will be celebrating 600 days as Intercontinental on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the intercontinental champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [0:24 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below below:

Wrestling fans recently pitched the idea of Dijak showing up on the main roster to battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Only time will tell if he will get the chance to return to the big stage in the months ahead.

Who would you like to see battle Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE