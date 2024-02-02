WWE Superstar says he has "unfinished business" with Gunther (Exclusive)

Gunther apparently has a massive WWE opponent to look out for if the latter's words are to be taken seriously.

The Superstar in question is Bronson Reed. Bronson and Gunther have gone up against each other multiple times, including a bout in which the Intercontinental Title was at stake. Despite his impressive power, the 35-year-old was unable to bag gold against the Ring General.

It appears that Bronson Reed has not given up his pursuit yet. In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, he brought up his wishlist of opponents, including Gunther:

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the intercontinental champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [0:24 onwards]

A WWE veteran believes the match between Bronson Reed and Gunther could have been booked better

While the previous fight between Gunther and Bronson Reed was quite entertaining, Vince Russo thinks a time limit on the bout would have made both Superstars look stronger.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran stated:

"So they have the match tonight with Gunther and Bronson, right and Gunther goes over. Bro, bring back the time limit. Have these guys go to a 10-minute draw that's an absolute battle. Every time you have a match, you gotta say, what did it do for this guy and what did it do for that guy? What did that match do for Bronson Reed? Somebody please tell me. Zero!" [7:26 - 7:59]

Whether Bronson Reed will eventually be able to bag the Intercontinental Title or not is a topic that is hotly debated by fans on social media.

