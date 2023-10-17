Vince Russo wants WWE to bring back old stipulation after 35-year-old star loses title match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was unhappy with the booking for Gunther vs. Bronson Reed on RAW.

It was a seismic encounter as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time took on the mighty Reed. The two battled hard during the encounter and launched a barrage of attacks at each other. However, The Ring General reigned supreme with a devastating Powerbomb to his challenger for the win.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE needed to have time limits to matches so that both stars could look strong. He explained that the encounter did not help Bronson Reed get over as a star and just gave him another entry in the loss column.

"So they have the match tonight with Gunther and Bronson, right and Gunther goes over. Bro, bring back the time limit. Have these guys go to a 10-minute draw that's an absolute battle. Every time you have a match, you gotta say, what did it do for this guy and what did it do for that guy? What did that match do for Bronson Reed? Somebody please tell me. Zero!" [7:26 - 7:59]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Russo felt this week's episode of WWE RAW was overly dramatic

During the same discussion, Vince Russo mentioned that the season premiere of WWE RAW was melodramatic and had some unnecessary melodrama.

The former head writer was particularly unhappy about Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' segment that set the tone for their title match at Crown Jewel.

"This was the season premiere and I'm gonna give this show a title - Crybabies and sissy Marys." Russo continued, "Did you guys use...What happened to sissy Marys? I wanna bring back sissy Marys because there were a lot of sissy Marys on this show. 'Oh Kevin's not here, Kevin should be here and not you.' Then we got Seth and Drew whining and crying, oh my, bro, they used to call this bro a male soap opera. This is like The Housewives of Atlanta."

Expand Tweet

Russo felt the two stars were enacting a scene from a soap opera and compared them to the famous TV show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What did you think of this week's episode of WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.