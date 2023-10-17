We got a great Season Premiere of WWE RAW with some great matches and an unexpected title change. Some matches were announced for Crown Jewel 2023, including a Fatal Five-Way match for the Women's World Title.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet

Piper Niven def. Natalya

Ludwig Kaiser def. Johnny Gargano

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler was called off due to DQ

Gunther def. Bronson Reed

The Judgment Day def. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn kicked off the Season Premiere of WWE RAW and said that since Kevin Owens was now on SmackDown, he was sadly on his own. He said he was excited about both their singles runs before calling out The Judgment Day.

Judgment Day showed up, and they made fun of Sami for being out alone before surrounding him in the ring. Jey Uso came out to defend Sami and brought two chairs to chase The Judgment Day away. Sami was not happy with the Jey and walked away disapprovingly.

Backstage on RAW, Jey asked Sami what was wrong, and the latter said that it should have been KO that helped him out there. Jey was disappointed, but Sami apologized, and the two hugged before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (October 16, 2023): Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Falls Count Anywhere Match

Shinsuke Nakamura was on the apron during his entrance when Ricochet hit him with a dropkick and attacked him outside. The two headed to the ring before the match was started, and Ricochet hit a running knee.

The match headed outside, and Ricochet was sent into the LED screens before he hit a big dive off the balcony onto Nakamura on the floor below. Nakamura sent The One and Only into the barricades before hitting him with Nunchucks.

Nakamura set up a table near the announce desk before Ricochet countered a Kinshasa and hit a big splash. The latter went up to the top rope, but Nakamura kicked him off and sent him through a table below before following up with a Kinshasa for the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet

Grade: A

Natalya vs. Piper Niven on WWE RAW

Piper Niven got the early takedown and sent Natalya in the corner before being slapped in the face. Nattie countered a big slam and went for the sharpshooter, but it was reversed.

Niven sent Natalya off the apron before the latter came back with some strikes and a discus clothesline. Natalya tried for the sharpshooter again, but Niven countered and sent her into Chelsea Green, who was on the apron. Niven got the rollup off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Piper Niven def. Natalya

Grade: C

The Judgment Day was backstage, and Damian Priest and Finn Balor were planning to attack Drew McIntyre when Dominik Mysterio showed up and said that Mami told them not to.

Seth Rollins was out next and called Drew McIntyre out to talk about their upcoming title match. Drew said that he wasn't going to babysit Rollins and that The Visionary could handle his own business before the latter asked McIntyre if he had some new friends.

Rollins showed us footage of Drew talking to Rhea Ripley backstage before McIntyre explained that Ripley came to talk to him. They argued about McIntyre's past title matches, and Rollins said that Drew should get over The Judgment Day and The Bloodline and focus on their title match before walking out.

Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano took some big hits early on before being tossed out of the ring to the outside. Back after a break on RAW, Gargano got a big near fall off a top rope move before kicking Ludwig Kaiser down in the corner.

Gargano got the Willow's Bell to pay tribute to Tommaso Ciampa, but a distraction from Giovanni Vinci broke up the pin. Kaiser came back with some big kicks and hit his finisher off the distraction before picking up the win.

Result: Ludwig Kaiser def. Johnny Gargano

Grade: B-

Becky Lynch was backstage when Indi Hartwell asked for an NXT Women's Title match, and the champ agreed. Lynch then ran into Rhea Ripley, who left without saying a word.

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn had an argument backstage about how easily Zayn forgave Jey Uso, and they decided to have a match next week to settle the issue.

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler got the early takedown and stomped on Rhea's arm before the champ came back with a dropkick. Baszler got a big suplex and a kick to the head for a near fall before Rhea Ripley got a missile dropkick.

Baszler countered the Riptide with an armbar, but Rhea managed to break out of it with a powerbomb. Nia Jax showed up and was about to interfere, but Raquel Rodriguez came out and attacked her before Zoey Stark joined them.

We got a three-way brawl at ringside, and Rodriguez took out Stark before Raquel ran into the steel steps. Stark was sent into the ring and attacked Rhea and Baszler before the match was called off.

Result: Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler was called off due to DQ

Stark managed to clear the ring and sent Nia Jax and the others outside before RAW moved on.

Grade: B

Gunther (c) vs. Bronson Reed - Intercontinental Championship match on WWE RAW

Gunther started off strong but was sent outside before spearing Bronson Reed into the apron. Gunther tried to get the powerbomb in the ring but failed before Reed got a big slam of his own for a near fall.

The champ came back with some big clotheslines, but Reed came back with a Death Valley Driver. Reed hit a superplex, but The Ring General managed to kick out of it. Gunther got his knees up for the Tsunami before getting a clothesline and a dive before hitting the powerbomb for the win.

Result: Gunther def. Bronson Reed to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B

Nia Jax interrupted an interview with the Miz backstage and said that she was the most dominant woman in the locker room and would squash everyone who crossed her path.

Backstage on RAW, Adam Pearce told Rhea Ripley that since the women's division was devolving into chaos, he had decided on a fatal five-way title match for Ripley against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark at Crown Jewel.

We saw Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher backstage before The New Day and Alpha Academy set up a match for next week before we headed for the main event.

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) vs. The Judgment Day - Undisputed Tag Team Championship match on WWE RAW

The champs had the advantage early on, and Cody Rhodes got the disaster kick before getting the Cross Rhodes on Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio broke up the pin before Cody chased after him, and this allowed Finn Balor to take him out at ringside with a clothesline.

Back in the ring, Jey Uso got a near fall on Balor off a top rope crossbody before Cody came in for the 1D/Cody Cutter combo, but Finn still kicked out. Priest chokeslammed Cody on the apron before Dominik tried to interfere and got taken out.

Sami Zayn came out and attacked Dominik and drove him into the steel steps before Priest drove Zayn into the ringpost. Cody took out Priest at ringside before the latter got up and hit him with a Razor's Edge through the announce desk.

Back in the ring, Jey dodged the Coup de Grace and hit a spear on both opponents before Jimmy Uso showed up and took Jey out. Balor followed up with the Coupe de Grace off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: The Judgment Day def. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+