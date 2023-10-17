Current WWE champion wins for the first time in nearly 2 months on RAW

WWE Superstar Piper Niven has defeated Natalya during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Niven confronted Natalya during a backstage segment last week. Thus, a match between Niven and Natalya was made official for this week's show.

With Green present at ringside, Niven gained control during the early stages of the bout. Natalya avoided a senton from Niven and quickly went for a crucifix pin for a nearfall. She then tried to execute the Sharpshooter, but Niven was too strong as she pushed her into Green, who was standing on the ring apron.

Piper quickly took advantage of the situation as she hit the running crossbody on Natalya to secure an impressive win.

This was Niven's first victory since August, when the tag team champions defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter during an episode of WWE RAW.

Green and Niven attacked the former women's champion after the match. However, Tegan Nox came out to save the day. It will be interesting to see if she and Natalya potentially form a tag team.

