Drew McIntyre gets confronted over backstage meeting with Rhea Ripley on RAW and responds

Drew McIntyre was spotted discreetly talking to Rhea Ripley in a backstage segment last week, suggesting that bigger things were planned. Tonight, he responded when asked about that meeting.

Seth Rollins wasn't holding back on RAW this week as he called out Drew McIntyre for not helping him when he was jumped by The Judgment Day but suddenly decided to help when the Money in the Bank briefcase came into the picture.

Seth Rollins even asked Drew McIntyre why he was meeting Rhea Ripley, and the Scotsman said that she approached him and not the other way around. Unfortunately, he didn't disclose the reason behind their interaction.

The rest of the promo was great because Seth Rollins told McIntyre to let go of what happened with The Bloodline because they've moved on. Drew said that he was the focal point when WWE needed a face during the COVID-19 pandemic and that it isn't easy for him to get over it.

He even referenced his old famous "Broken Dreams" theme song, which he said he isn't bringing back despite how catchy it is because he doesn't want to use it as a crutch.

Overall, it was a fantastic segment that built a lot of hype for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Crown Jewel 2023.

